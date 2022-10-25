Taylor Swift Reveals How She Got Laura Dern to Appear in Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video

Taylor Swift says her "Bejeweled" music video was made for the "fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 02:15 AM

Taylor Swift made her latest music video for the fans.

Ahead of the midnight release for the "Bejeweled" music video, Swift, 32, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share behind-the-scenes details about her latest release.

According to Swift, the "Anti-Hero" music video was treated "as a first single," but "Bejeweled" was made for the "fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos."

Swift called it "a twist on a Cinderella story" and shared that the cameos are just as magical.

She revealed that her longtime friends and collaborators, the HAIM sisters, appear as the stepsisters and Oscar winner Laura Dern plays her evil stepmother.

"How did you get in touch with Laura Dern?" asked host Jimmy Fallon. Swift playfully replied that she told the actress, 55, that she wrote a one-page script in which Dern would get to call her a "tired, tacky, wench."

Swift mentioned that instead of having someone portray the fairy godmother, Dita Von Teese appears in the music video as "the fairy goddess" and expressed that she is "one of the most iconic performers."

Fans will also see cameos from producer Jack Antonoff and "the genius makeup artist and creator" Pat McGrath.

According to Swift, the "Bejeweled" music video has a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs to the point where a PDF document was created for it.

Taylor Swift Addresses Engagement Rumors on 'Midnights' : 'The 1950s S— They Want from Me'">

Swift dedicated an Instagram post to the music video ahead of its release, captioning the image of her dressed as Cinderella: "Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…"

She added, "This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere 💎."

Before Midnights dropped on Oct. 21, the singer revealed that she would be releasing multiple music videos for the new album.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece 'Midnights'

"Here's the teaser trailer for the videos I've made for Midnights," Swift captioned a clip on Instagram, which shows her doing such things as blowing a smoke ring and dancing on stage in a Vegas-style sequined bikini.

She made references to her old eras and hinted about what's to come.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift Anti-Hero Music Video Easter Eggs
All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Music Videos You Might Have Missed
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Janet Jackson poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW Show at the Elizabeth Collective on September 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)
Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift Mentioning Her in 'Midnights' Song: 'I Luv It'
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Reveals Her 'Chaotic Surprise': 7 New Songs on Special 'Midnights (3am Edition)'
taylor swift, lana del rey
Taylor Swift Says She'll Be 'Grateful for Life' She Got to Work with Lana Del Rey on 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero (Official Music Video)
Taylor Swift Holds Her Own Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video: 'One of My Favorite Songs'
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Says 'Midnights' Song Inspired by Her Relationship Is About Protecting the 'Real Stuff'
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
All of Taylor Swift's Love Songs Inspired by Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal
Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal's Relationship: A Look Back
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, N. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration
Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Celebrities Who Have Publicly Squashed Rumored Feuds — with a Smile!
Taylor Swift Begins Revealing Midnights Song Titles — Starting with 'Track 13, Because of Course'
Taylor Swift Begins Revealing 'Midnights' Song Titles — Starting with 'Track 13, Because of Course'
TAYLOR SWIFT, JACK ANTONOFF
Taylor Swift Shares an Inside Look at the Making of 'Midnights' as She Confirms Jack Antonoff Collab
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Amazon Prime's "I Want You Back" at ROW DTLA on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Charlie Day's Wife? All About Mary Elizabeth Ellis
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift Makes Grand Return to the VMAs in Crystal Minidress — and Her Signature Red Lipstick!
taylor swift
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album