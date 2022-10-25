Taylor Swift made her latest music video for the fans.

Ahead of the midnight release for the "Bejeweled" music video, Swift, 32, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share behind-the-scenes details about her latest release.

According to Swift, the "Anti-Hero" music video was treated "as a first single," but "Bejeweled" was made for the "fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos."

Swift called it "a twist on a Cinderella story" and shared that the cameos are just as magical.

She revealed that her longtime friends and collaborators, the HAIM sisters, appear as the stepsisters and Oscar winner Laura Dern plays her evil stepmother.

"How did you get in touch with Laura Dern?" asked host Jimmy Fallon. Swift playfully replied that she told the actress, 55, that she wrote a one-page script in which Dern would get to call her a "tired, tacky, wench."

Swift mentioned that instead of having someone portray the fairy godmother, Dita Von Teese appears in the music video as "the fairy goddess" and expressed that she is "one of the most iconic performers."

Fans will also see cameos from producer Jack Antonoff and "the genius makeup artist and creator" Pat McGrath.

According to Swift, the "Bejeweled" music video has a "psychotic amount" of Easter eggs to the point where a PDF document was created for it.

Swift dedicated an Instagram post to the music video ahead of its release, captioning the image of her dressed as Cinderella: "Midnight, what a storied and fabled hour… On this sparkling evening I'll be releasing my twist on a fairytale we all know. The one about the girl and her step sisters and the clock striking 12…"

She added, "This video is wild, whimsical and created SPECIFICALLY for you, my beloved fans who have paved this shimmering path. Look out for some dazzling cameos! Join us later for a very Bejeweled premiere 💎."

Before Midnights dropped on Oct. 21, the singer revealed that she would be releasing multiple music videos for the new album.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece 'Midnights'

"Here's the teaser trailer for the videos I've made for Midnights," Swift captioned a clip on Instagram, which shows her doing such things as blowing a smoke ring and dancing on stage in a Vegas-style sequined bikini.

She made references to her old eras and hinted about what's to come.