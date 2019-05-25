Taylor Swift Reveals a Major Clue About Her Upcoming Album Title: 'You Hear It Twice'

Taylor Swift is all about deliberate hints — and it appears she may have given fans one about her new album title recently.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer, who dropped her new track “ME!” at the end of April, opened up to The Independent about her upcoming seventh studio album and in particular, how many hints about its title were included in the song’s music video.

As it turns out, fans may have seen the album title once in the video without even realizing it, according to the country-pop songstress. “I think you see it once, and you hear it twice,” Swift, 29, revealed to the British outlet.

With this in mind, many fans have been able to draw conclusions that Swift’s album title may be “Lover.”

Not only is the word featured on a pink, light-up sign under the giant unicorn in the music video, but she and Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie (who is also featured on the track) sing “lover” twice in the song’s lyrics: “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you’ll never find another like / Me-e-e”

Aside from the album’s title, the singer also revealed that she dropped “a few hints in the dialogue of the [French] argument,” which takes place at the beginning of the video with Urie.

Of course, Swift was careful not to reveal too much, noting that she has faith her loyal fans will slowly figure out all of her hidden clues in time.

“I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album,” she explained. “That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time.”

This isn’t the first time the star has opened up about all of the secret clues hidden in her whimsical and colorful video.

In an interview with Capital FM published earlier this month, the singer said there are “dozens” of Easter eggs in the video for “ME!” — and fans probably haven’t caught the “most deeply embedded” ones.

“[The fans] make it so fun to make a music video,” Swift shared. “Like, when we’re planning a music video and I know that it’ll be really fun for them if we create a scavenger hunt throughout the video. For me, that’s more fun than when I used to make videos and I didn’t try to plant clues. I love this!”

The pop star credited her fans’ attention to detail for inspiring her to load up her music videos and songs with clues about her personal life and future music.

“It’s all bred from the fact that they’ve let me know over the years that they really are looking for every single detail,” she said. “If they weren’t interested in the details, then I wouldn’t have fun putting them in the video.”

Swift added, “Basically, when new music comes out, they’ll realize there are dozens are lyrical references and symbolic references.”

“I try to do Easter eggs in like, first round is stuff they can see that predicts what will happen in a couple of months,” she shared. “There’s also, like, second-tier Easter eggs which will be revealed upon the album. Then there’s third tier Easter eggs which are the most deeply embedded Easter eggs, which will be shown on the tour.”

At the time, Swift also revealed that she had already named her upcoming seventh studio album and knows when she’ll release it — but that she wouldn’t be sharing those details just yet.

“I haven’t exactly told people yet,” she said. “I’m so flattered that you’re curious. I mean, I’m definitely gonna tell people at a certain point in time but I kind of have a way I want to go about doing it.”

Shortly after “ME!”‘s release on April 26, fans began speculating about all of the hints dropped in the video, including a Dixie Chicks reference, a hidden Christmas tree and a reappearance of her Reputation-era snake motif.

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” Swift wrote in Elle in March, alluding to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans.”

In the “Me!” video, a snake, which fans believe is Karyn, sports light-pink markings that feel much more TS7 than Reputation. Within the first 15 seconds of the video, the reptile bursts into butterflies, proving Swift put her darkest moments behind her.

Fans also started wondering if a Dixie Chicks collaboration could be on the way after the camera panned to a wall of frames featuring a portrait of the group front and center, and if Swift would have a song about growing up a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, due to the glittery Christmas tree in the corner of the video.