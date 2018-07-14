Taylor Swift Returns to Her Hometown in Pennsylvania as She Poses with Sweet Throwback Photo

There’s no place like home!

Taylor Swift returned to her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania, on Friday and celebrated the occasion with a sweet photo of herself posing in front of a small, white barn she used to play in.

The 28-year-old held up a binder with a photo of herself as a small child in front of the same barn.

“Take me home 💗,” Swift wrote in the caption.

And Swift also took her friends Martha Hunt and Este Haim to her childhood home!

The star shared a photo of her squad sitting on the floor of her old room. “Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room,” she captioned the photo.

Her return to the place of her birth wasn’t out of the blue. The Grammy award-winning singer is set to perform in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday alongside Camila Cabello for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

This has been the week of reunions for the “Blank Space” singer. On Thursday, she had a girls day with longtime friends Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and the Haim sisters, who were also reportedly a part of the outing.

Swift sported a cropped T-shirt with various cats on it while Hadid showed her support by wearing one of the singer’s reputation merch sweatshirts.

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift Edward Opi / Splash

Over the Fourth of July holiday, the “Delicate” singer took a much-needed vacation with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn in Turks and Caicos, where they were seen strolling on the beach and snorkeling in the crystal-clear water.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that Alwyn is attending concert dates whenever he can. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

Swift is scheduled to be on the road through November.