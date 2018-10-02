Taylor Swift Will Perform at the AMAs for the First Time Since 2014 — as the Show Opener!

Taylor Swift is returning to the American Music Awards in a big way — and her cat Meredith is unimpressed.

In a black shirt with bold red lips, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, 28, announced her big news in an Instagram video on Tuesday — which was first shared on Good Morning America.

“Good morning America. It’s Taylor,” Swift started. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance. So I wanted to —”

Losing interest, Meredith started to walk away. Swift quipped, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.”

Swift captioned the post, “I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad.’ Meredith is not excited, but I am.”

Swift — who is nominated for artist of the year; favorite female artist, pop/rock; favorite album, pop/rock; and favorite tour of the year — last performed at the AMAs in 2014, when she sang “Blank Space” and took home the Dick Clark Award for Excellence.

Swift, the winner of 19 AMAs in the past, joins a jam-packed lineup at the AMAs, which Tracee Ellis Ross, an executive producer of the ceremony, is hosting again.

Carrie Underwood, and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign are performing at the show, as is Cardi B, whose rendition of “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin will be her first awards show performance since welcoming her daughter Kulture Kiari in July.

Gladys Knight — alongside Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans and musical director Rickey Minor — will offer a musical tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died in August at age 76.

In September, Swift celebrated her AMAs nominations on a hike with Ed Sheeran, her competitor in multiple categories.

“Hey Taylor, the AMA nominations just came out. It’s me, you and Drake,” Sheeran said in a video, referencing the favorite album, pop/rock category.

Both responded, “You’re gonna win.” Then they concluded, “Drake’s gonna win.”