Taylor Swift Responds to The Office ’s Rainn Wilson After Actor Jokes He Doesn't Know Who She Is

Taylor Swift had the perfect comeback to Rainn Wilson.

On Monday, the "Willow" singer and The Office star entertained fans with a hilarious Twitter exchange after Swift used a gif of Wilson as his character, Dwight Schrute, to react to a headline about her latest album, Evermore.

In the tweet, an outlet called her new LP an "undeniable folk-pop masterpiece." Swift, a longtime fan of the hit comedy series, used a gif of Wilson's Dwight crying and saying "thank you."

Wilson, 54, then shared her tweet, while jokingly telling fans that he had no idea who Swift was. "I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?" he tweeted.

Swift, 31, replied by sharing an image of John Krasinski's The Office character, Jim, mouthing to the camera, "Touché."

Wilson has yet to reply, though fans had a field day with the exchange. "I can't stop laughing. I can't. Stop," one fan wrote.

Another Twitter user asked the singer, "I need to know your favorite character from the office."

Swift's friendly banter with Wilson comes just one day after she celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the milestone, the singer gifted her fans even more music, debuting a "dancing witch" remix of "Willow" — the lead single on her latest, ninth studio album. It was produced by Elvira Anderfjärd, who takes the romantic ballad and turns it into a haunting, but upbeat, track.