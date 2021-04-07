See Taylor Swift's 'Perfectly Fine' Reply to Sophie Turner Sharing Her 'Bop' — Is It About Joe Jonas?

Swift paid homage to Turner's Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark after she shared the track many fans think was written about Joe Jonas

We're living for the queen-raderie.

After Taylor Swift released "Mr. Perfectly Fine" — which many fans speculate was written about Joe Jonas during her Fearless era — Sophie Turner shared the song on her Instagram Story, calling the track a "bop." And Swift? She had the perfect Game of Thrones reply.

"It's not NOT a bop," wrote Turner, 25, who shares 8-month-old daughter Willa with Jonas, 31.

Soon after, Swift, 31, reposted her reply, paying tribute to Turner's character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

"Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north," Swift wrote back.

The interaction between the two comes as Joe Jonas' name began trending on Twitter following the release of Swift's track "from the vault," which she wrote about the same time she dated the Jonas brother.

"sophie turner is a swiftie first and joe jonas' wife second," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"taylor really sent joe jonas a present/baby present because she knew fearless (taylors version) was coming," tweeted another referring to her lyric from "Invisible String," where she sings "For the boys who broke my heart/ Now I send their babies presents."

The interaction comes after she dropped the pop-country song about a former lover who quickly moved on.

"Hello, Mr. perfectly fine, How's your heart after breaking mine? / Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby / Hello, Mr. casually cruel, Mr. everything revolves around you / I've been Miss misery since your goodbye, and you're Mr. perfectly fine," Swift sings on the track.

Swift shared the track on Twitter, with a hilarious message.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" the pop star tweeted following the song's release.