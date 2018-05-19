Taylor Swift Mesmerizes 'Dream' Crowd at Rose Bowl — and Surprises Swifties with Shawn Mendes

As Taylor Swift (literally) flew across the Rose Bowl above 60,000 screaming fans on Friday night, it was hard to believe it was the superstar’s first time stepping foot into the massive stadium in Pasadena, California.

Stars including her BFF Todrick Hall, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Seacrest and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean were all spotted dancing and singing along in the audience with her fans, who were treated to the Grammy winner’s first surprise guest of the tour: Shawn Mendes.

Taylor Swift Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images

After asking the crowd if they would play a “game” with her, Swift — wearing a sparkly red jacket and thigh-high boots — brought out Mendes to perform his hit song “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The 19-year-old star beamed as Swift danced and sang along with him, and at one point the “Delicate” singer, 28, gave a nod to the name of her album reputation by pulling on the lapels of her jacket along to the lyrics “You take me places that tear up my reputation.”

After the show, Swift shared a photo of herself and Mendes (who was her opening act for her 1989 World Tour) from soundcheck earlier in the day. “Thank you @shawnmendes for surprising the Rose Bowl crowd tonight. YOU ARE THE GREATEST and I’m obsessed with everything I’ve heard from your new album,” she captioned the photo. “My 1989 tourmate came back!!!!”

Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes Christopher Polk/Getty

Swift — who told her Southern California fans they were her “dream” crowd — also dug into a well-deserved burger while still dressed in one of her many bedazzled concert costumes after wrapping the show.

Throughout her two-hour long set, Swift sang nearly all her reputation hits but also performed an acoustic version of “Red,” a mash-up of her smash hits “Bad Blood” and “Should’ve Said No” and more throwbacks.

Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.