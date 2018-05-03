What's a 'Rocket Sled?' Taylor Swift Explains Her New Contraption 6 Days Before Tour

With only six days left until the Reputation Stadium Tour kicks off, Taylor Swift is giving her fans access to everything behind the scenes — down to some new contraptions.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 28, showed off the “rocket sled,” which will be used to jet her across the stadium. She previously shared details about the larger-than-life stage setup for each show.

Taylor Swift/Instagram

“It takes me from one place really quickly to another place, and the stage is so big that I guess we need that,” said Swift on her Instagram Story, which showed her demonstrating her new vehicle.

“Quick change in here … run, hustle down here. Lay down here, and then … I’ll just disappear to somewhere else,” she said.

The entertainer was decked out in her reputation merch, which she also showed off in several videos on Tuesday.

Fact #7: There is new merch for the #reputationStadiumTour! pic.twitter.com/M6ipKKfgdR — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) May 2, 2018

“So I’ll see you guys in six days,” she added excitedly on Wednesday. “I can’t believe it’s so close! It’s really coming together.”

The star recently enjoyed a pool party with her dancers on their day off and they all took turns “jumping to the pool from the balcony,” as heard in “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

The singer — at one point rocking a cute yellow swimsuit — also proudly showed off her backup dancers (meet all of them here!) before sharing a video of her cat Meredith falling asleep.

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, previously said in a statement. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.”