Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Reputation Tour Has Already Grossed $54 Million in 7 Shows

Taylor Swift‘s got a “bad reputation” for breaking records.

According to Billboard, the 28-year-old superstar’s massive reputation Stadium Tour has already grossed more than $54 million in just seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold in one month.

The Grammy winner already broke a record on her opening night show in Arizona when 59,157 fans showed up to support Swift, whose latest album sold two million copies in its first week of release.

Swift also sold more than 107,000 tickets and raked in $14 million for her two shows at Levi’s Stadium in Northern California before heading south to the Rose Bowl where more than 118,000 Swifties filled the Pasadena stadium, reports Billboard.

The outlet adds that Swift beat U2’s 2017 record by more than $467,000 at the Rose Bowl and also broke the band’s box-office record in Denver by outselling their gross ticket sales by $1.2 million.

After staying largely under the radar for more than a year, Swift was warmly welcomed back by her loyal fans who (slightly impatiently) waited more than her usual two years for a new album.

And the star has returned the favor while busy rehearsing and traveling for her tour. In every city, Swift has had surprises in store for Swifties and also held meet-and-greets before and after each show.

During her last dress rehearsal, she welcomed her “littlest fans” — foster children from Arizona — to the University of Phoenix Stadium for an intimate concert and pizza party shortly after visiting a little girl recovering from severe burns in the hospital.

Swift has embraced the snake during her reputation era after she was bullied on social media with the reptile and previously explained to her fans why she chose to do that during a vulnerable moment with her Swifties on opening night.

“I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years but I never had to learn it so harshly myself. And that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation,” she said on-stage in Arizona while acknowledging she went through “low” times in the last year.

“And I think that the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who will show up for you, the people who see you as a human being. So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the time to get to know me, for showing up for me, for seeing me as a human being,” she continued. “That’s you. You did that for me.”