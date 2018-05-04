Sparkles, Sequins and Glitter: Taylor Swift Will Have 8 Costume Changes for Reputation Tour

The old Taylor Swift isn’t dead — at least according to her Reputation Stadium Tour costumes.

The superstar, 28, gave her fans a sneak peek at her wardrobe for her upcoming tour on Thursday, and it’s everything Swifties have come to expect from the Grammy winner over the years.

“So I’m gonna show you some little hints at what I’ll be wearing. So right now, we’re looking at around eight costume changes, and so I’m gonna show you just a few, like little, little close-up things,” she told her fans on Instagram Story.

“I don’t wanna ruin too many surprises … just gonna ruin a few,” added Swift, before she ooh-ed over sequins and a “snake skin” outfit.

On the last video, the star — who’s been happily dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn for more than a year — shook a beaded and sequined outfit, saying “Oh, hello. Oh, hi!”

The “Delicate” singer previously showed off the “rocket sled,” which will be used to jet her across stadiums with larger-than-life stage setups.

The star recently enjoyed a pool party with her dancers on their day off and they all took turns “jumping to the pool from the balcony,” as heard in “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

“The frenzy continues to grow as Taylor Swift has already broken the University of Phoenix Stadium’s concert attendance record, which was previously held by One Direction in 2014 with 56,524 fans,” Tom Sadler, President and CEO of the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority, previously said in a statement. “With 11 days left before the show, Swift has already surpassed their attendance number. The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour, in Glendale, Arizona on May 8th will feature Swift along with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.”