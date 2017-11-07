WATCH: Taylor Swift Freak Out over Reputation Secret Listening Sessions

Taylor Swift‘s new album Reputation drops on Friday, but hundreds of lucky fans already have the full tracklist stuck in their heads.

The 27-year-old singer held four listening parties at her homes in London, Los Angeles, Nashville and Rhode Island over the past year, giving hand-picked Swifties an exclusive chance to hear the album in its entirety.

And from the looks of things, her new music didn’t disappoint.

“She blew my expectations out of the water,” one super fan said of Reputation in a behind-the-scenes video of the secret sessions released Tuesday. “Every song is a freaking masterpiece, and we all were speechless.”

An attendee of the Los Angeles event said, “Every song you’re just like, ‘This is my favorite,’ and then another one comes on and you’re like, ‘No, this is my favorite.’ ”

Taylor Swift surprises fans

Sitting on the ground of Swift’s homes, admirers danced, clapped and swayed along to the songs.

In addition to hearing her sixth studio album, Nashville fans also posed for pictures with the Swift with the backdrop of a fireplace adorned by her awards, including a Grammy and a VMA Moonperson.

The Rhode Island stop invited Swifties to her oceanfront mansion in Watch Hill, the same home where she holds her annual Fourth of July bash. A few even got to hold Swift’s album of the year Grammy Award, which she won in 2016 for 1989. They also left with gifts, including a Reputation snake keychain with the city’s name on it as well as a hat and black bag that both had “Rep” emblazoned on it.

I CANT WAIT FOR MY PICTURES I HELD 1989 ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY!!!!!!! — Julia (@juliaswiftie33) October 19, 2017

In this moment, everything I’ve ever wanted has happened to me ❤️ #reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/jY7rLvlAxM — Ashley (@AshSilv13) October 19, 2017

Hey guess what….I finally got to return the favor 💐💐💐 I LOVE YOU @taylorswift13 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IbKjmA58ij — Ashley (@AshSilv13) October 20, 2017

Thanks @taylorswift13 for the most incredible day ever. A dream come true! #secretsessions pic.twitter.com/eUYjtnKRlH — Sue Eisner Saidel (@suesaidel) October 19, 2017

After 10 years, I finally met Taylor tonight. I listened to her album and hugged her. I couldn't be HAPPIER! #reputationsecretsessions — Kelly McDowell (@kellym228) October 19, 2017

The secret session, which first began in 2014, has now become a tradition for the star who hosts fans in her various homes for a sneak peek of all her soon-to-be-released songs.

Reputation is set to be released on Friday. Additionally, iHeartMedia will present an exclusive iHeartRadio reputation Album Release Party with Taylor Swift Presented by AT&T, in celebration of her new album. Beginning at midnight ET on Nov. 10, iHeartRadio’s Pop and Hot AC stations across the country will play a new track off of reputation at the top of every hour leading up to the hour-long on-air special at 8 p.m. local time.