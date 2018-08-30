Taylor Swift Explains Her Latest Album Is All About ‘Finding Love Throughout All the Noise’

While fans may have initially thought Taylor Swift’s latest album was merely about the complicated reputation she’s acquired, love is actually at the center of the release.

“[I] think there was a bit of a bait-and-switch that happened with this album when we put out ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and we’re like, ‘Guys, this album is gonna be one thing.’ And when the album came out, it’s legitimately an album about finding love throughout all the noise,” Swift told a crowd of fans at an intimate Taylor Swift Now concert in Chicago, seemingly referencing her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Explaining the journey at the center of reputation, the “Delicate” singer, 28, remarked, “It starts with the noise and how that makes all you feel, and how it makes you feel when people are saying things about you that you feel, like, aren’t true and living your life sort of in defiance of that.”

“And then, sort of, in the middle of the album you kind of realize ‘how much do I really value that?’ “ she added. “If you can find something real in spite of a bad reputation, then isn’t that what matters the most to you. And doesn’t it matter the most to you that you know who your real friends are now?”

Although Swift has managed to keep her relationship with the 27-year-old British actor under wraps since the pair began dating in late 2016, most of Reputation’s love songs, including “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want,” seem to be inspired by Alwyn.

Her latest single “Delicate” — as well as sexy song “Dress” — also appear to shed light on the start of their low-key relationship.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

Although neither have spoken publicly about the romance, Alwyn and his family have been supporting Swift at her shows over the last year.

Fitting in some quality time together this summer, the couple went away to a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos in July, where they were photographed strolling on the beach and frolicking in the water. Last week the couple enjoyed a date night at Covent Garden’s Hawksmoor steak restaurant.

