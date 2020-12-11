Taylor Swift Releases Dramatic 'Willow' Music Video: 'Wherever You Stray, I Follow'

Along with her surprise ninth studio album, evermore, Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her newest single "Willow"

Taylor Swift's romantic roots are growing deep.

At midnight, the pop superstar dropped the music video for her new single, "Willow," which is the first track off her surprise ninth studio album, evermore.

Swift picks up where she left off from her "cardigan" video. Crawling back out into her piano — wearing her cardigan, of course — she emerges in a forest, under a willow tree.

Throughout the video, she makes her way through a cinematic montage: first an innocent backyard childhood campout, then a glass cage at a carnival from yesteryear (undoubtedly a reference to the trappings of fame) followed by a witchy ceremony. At every encounter, her "man" remains a constant presence at her side.

Co-written with The National's Aaron Dessner (who was a familiar face on folklore), the star — who's been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016 — sings of being deeply in love on the track.

"The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans/ That's my man," she sings in the chorus.

Image zoom Taylor Swift | Credit: Beth Garrabrant

Ahead of the album's release, the Grammy winner teased fans with a glimpse at her latest work while thanking the team of creatives — including cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto and executive producer Rebecca Skinner — who "helped and guided" her in the process.

Additionally, Swift thanked the "medical inspector" on set who kept the entire crew safe while shooting amid the pandemic.

Announcing evermore's imminent release on Thursday morning, Swift — who celebrates her birthday on Dec. 13 — told fans she's been "excited about turning 31" since she was 13.

"It's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote on Instagram. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!