Taylor Swift Releases New, 'Old-School' Version of Holiday Hit 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Thanksgiving may still be a few days out, but Taylor Swift is already giving fans an early Christmas present!

The singer, 31, knows it's the season of giving, and has been gifting fans with plenty of new music — including an all-new, even more festive version of her holiday hit "Christmas Tree Farm."

Swift re-imagined the nostalgic tune for "Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) (Amazon Original)," which she released this week exclusively on Amazon Music.

The track was recorded at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios with a new arrangement backed by a 70-piece orchestra including strings, horns and sleigh bells.

"This new version is amazing because it feels like it's that more sort of laid-back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire," Swift said in a behind-the-scenes clip. "It's definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel."

The 11-time Grammy winner first released "Christmas Tree Farm" in 2019, along with a nostalgic music video that featured home video footage shot by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, during the holidays.

The track was a personal one for Swift, who grew up on a 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania called Pine Ridge Farm. It also marked her first original holiday music since she put out the Christmas EP The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in October 2007.

"Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) (Amazon Original)" is just the latest in a slate of re-releases and re-recordings from Swift, who is in the process of re-recording her early albums so that she can own the masters.