Taylor Swift Collabs with Big Red Machine's Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon for New Song 'Renegade'

"Renegade" is part of Big Red Machine's forthcoming album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?

Big Red Machine is back with some new music — and a very exciting special guest.

On Friday, the duo — which is comprised of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner — released their latest track "Renegade," which features vocals from Taylor Swift.

Off of the group's forthcoming album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, which will be released Aug. 27, the song was crafted by Swift, 31, and Dessner, 45, on the same week that they took home the Grammy Award for album of the year for Folklore back in March, according to Rolling Stone.

Swift and Dessner recorded "Renegade" in Los Angeles at the Kitty Committee studio that month, while Vernon recorded additional vocals at his studio, April Base, the outlet said.

"When @Aaron_Dessner came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music," Swift tweeted after the song's release. "A song we wrote for his project @BRMadjv (which also features Justin Vernon) is out!"

While recently chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Dessner opened up about the new track, which came about after he and Vernon, 40, worked with Swift on her Folklore and Evermore albums.

"I think whatever wildfire happened last year creatively for Taylor and I … we didn't want to stop writing songs together, and still don't really. It's kind of like somehow I ended up on the team with the best player, so you just want to keep passing the ball to her," he said. "Big Red Machine was a great opportunity because she really fell in love with a lot of the music that Justin and I were working on because I would share it with her."

Dessner also spoke candidly about collaborating with Swift and the experience of working with the "All Too Well" singer again.

"When you get the chance to work with someone like her, she's just ... She's a savant and just this incredibly hardworking and wonderful person. So it was just special," he added. "Every time we write a song together, we both sort of are a little bit dumbfounded by it. Or sort of like how is this possible because it feels like the shoe fits so well somehow."

How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? is the follow-up to Big Red Machine's self-titled first album.

Alongside Swift, other artists who have contributed to the project include Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Ilsey, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan, Naeem, My Brightest Diamond's Shara Nova, La Force, Ben Howard and This Is the Kit, per Rolling Stone.

Big Red Machine previously released tracks "Ghosts of Cincinnati" and "Latter Days," which will also appear on their new album.

Swift is also set to provide vocals on "Birch," another song off of the LP.