Taylor Swift Drops Title Track Off Lover and It Might Be Her Most Romantic Song Yet — Listen Now

There’s no doubt about it: Taylor Swift is head over heels in love(r) with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

On Friday, the Grammy-winner, 29, released the highly anticipated title track off her upcoming seventh studio album, Lover, and the song certainly lives up to its name.

While Swift doesn’t refer to her British beau, 28, by name, it’s obvious the romantic track was inspired by their romance.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all,” sings Swift, who is rumored to be celebrating her third anniversary with the actor this year.

In her recent Vogue cover story, the superstar said the ballad features one of her “favorite bridges,” and that she “was really able to go to Bridge City” for the song.

“Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings on the sweeping bridge.

After previewing the track — which even includes a reference to Christmas (perhaps that’s why a Christmas tree was included in her “ME!” music video?) — with Vogue earlier this month, Swift had her fans buzzing over a possible engagement because of the lyrics “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue.”

However, it doesn’t appear the couple — who have kept their relationship tightly under wraps — have taken the next step quite yet.

During an Instagram Live last month, Swift revealed the four Target special editions of her upcoming album will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life.

“I found some crazy stuff in there. I found the original lyrics of ‘All Too Well,’ which I didn’t even know that I had in my diaries,” she said. “It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life as a teenager.”

Swift previously released “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and “ME!” from Lover, which is set for release on Aug. 23.