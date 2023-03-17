Taylor Swift Releases 4 New Songs as Eras Tour Kicks Off Friday

The four new songs include a "Taylor's Version" of "Eyes Open," "Safe and Sound," "If This Was a Movie" and previously unreleased "All the Girls You Loved Before"

By
Published on March 17, 2023 06:45 AM
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Taylor Swift is celebrating the way she knows best: dropping new music!

When the clock struck 12 at midnight, the Grammy-winner, 33, released a "Taylor's Version" re-recording of songs "Eyes Open", "Safe & Sound" and "If This Was a Movie." She also released her previously-leaked song "All the Girls You Loved Before."

Swift released "Eyes Open" and "Safe and Sound" for the Hunger Games soundtrack in 2011 and 2012. Meanwhile, "If This Was a Movie" was featured on the deluxe version of her third album Speak Now in 2012, which fans speculate will be her next album re-recording.

"All the Girls You Loved Before" is an unreleased track that was considered for her seventh studio album Lover. The song was leaked last month and went viral on TikTok, prompting fans to beg for its release.

Since Swift left her record label Big Machine before she recorded the song, a "Taylor's Version" wasn't necessary for the track.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

Since leaving Big Machine, Swift signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group in an agreement to own the rights to her music going forward. In 2019, she released Lover, followed by her two pandemic albums, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020. Then, in 2021, she released a "Taylor's Version" for Fearless and Red.

Most recently, she released her 10th studio album Midnights and announced she would be going on an Eras tour, which kicks off on Friday in Glendale, Arizona.

On Monday, Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers changed the name of the city to "Swift city" in honor of her arrival and will change it back after her back-to-back shows.

She gave fans a sneak peek of her tour rehearsals on Thursday with a series of photos on Instagram. She captioned the post, "In my Eras era."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Will Drop 4 Previously Unreleased Songs at Midnight in Celebration of Eras Tour
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift Will Have Arizona City Temporarily Renamed in Her Honor as She Kicks Off Eras Tour
Taylor Swift Bejeweled Music Video Easter Eggs
All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Music Videos You Might Have Missed
Grammys inside show
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: (NO COVERS) Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
A Taylor Swift-Inspired 'Heartbreak Bar' Is Opening for 'Anti Valentine's Season'
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift arrives at 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, N. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
Taylor Swift Unveils Complete 13-Song 'Midnights' Tracklist and Confirms Lana Del Rey Collaboration
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Reveals Her 'Chaotic Surprise': 7 New Songs on Special 'Midnights (3am Edition)'
aylor Swift's song "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"
Taylor Swift Announces Dates for 'Eras' Tour: 'A Journey Through the Musical Eras of My Career'
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Taylor Swift Muses on Love, Revenge and Image on Moody Indie-Pop Masterpiece 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award for “All Too Well” (10-minute Taylor’s Version) onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)
Taylor Swift Announces New Album After Video of the Year Win at 2022 MTV VMAs: 'Out Oct. 21!'
taylor swift
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
Midnights Taylor Swift 2022
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Revenge-Laden 'Midnights ' Songs Reference Scooter Braun and Kimye
Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim; Taylor Swift
Haim Sisters Excited for 'Backstage Dance Parties' on Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour: 'It Is Perfect'
Filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. -PICTURED: Taylor Swift -LOCATION: London UK -DATE: 27 Oct 2022 -CREDIT: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Taylor Swift Confirms a 'Midnights' Tour Is Coming 'Soonish': 'It's Going to Happen'