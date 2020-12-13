Taylor Swift Releases 'Dancing Witch' Remix of 'Willow' on Her 31st Birthday: 'I Just Wanna Dance'

Taylor Swift has another gift for fans on her 31st birthday!

On Sunday, the folklore artist released a "dancing witch" remix of "Willow" — the lead single on her ninth studio album, evermore, which dropped Friday. It was produced by Elvira Anderfjärd, according to NME.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but... it is and I do," Swift said in an Instagram post. "So we’ve released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect 💪💃."

Anderfjärd takes the romantic ballad and turns it into a haunting, but upbeat, track, perfect for any dance party.

The remix comes just two days after Swift also released a music video for the single, in which the star — who's been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016 — sings of being deeply in love. The track was co-written with The National's Aaron Dessner (who also contributed to folklore).

In the music video, Swift picks up where she left off from her "cardigan" video. Crawling into her piano — wearing her cardigan, of course — she emerges in a forest, under a willow tree.

Throughout the video, she makes her way through a cinematic montage: first an innocent backyard childhood campout, then a glass cage at a carnival from yesteryear (undoubtedly a reference to the trappings of fame) followed by a witchy ceremony. At every encounter, her "man" remains a constant presence at her side.

"The more that you say, the less I know/ Wherever you stray, I follow/ I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans/ That's my man," Swift sings in the chorus.

Image zoom Taylor Swift in "Willow" music video | Credit: Taylor Swift/YouTube

After releasing her last album, folklore, in July, Swift announced evermore's release on Thursday morning, telling fans, "to put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs."

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," she wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

"I’ve never done this before," she continued. "In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

In one of her posts teasing the evermore album, Swift told fans she's been "excited about turning 31" since she was 13.

"It's my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote on Instagram. "You've all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"