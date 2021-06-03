Taylor Swift Releases 90s Remix of 'Willow' to Celebrate Evermore Breaking Vinyl Sales Record

The limited edition of the pop superstar's ninth studio album will only be available June 3

In just three days, Taylor Swift smashed the U.S. record for largest vinyl album sales in a single week, and now she's ready to celebrate.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old pop superstar shared her excitement on Instagram with a big thanks to fans for purchasing the vinyl copy of her ninth studio album, evermore, which sold over 40,000 copies in less than seven days, according to MRC Data.

"You guys went and did the nicest thing this week and broke the record for biggest vinyl sales week.. like ever? NOW WE DAHNCE," the singer captioned the post.

The artist revealed she's releasing a 90s-themed remix to her song "Willow" on a digitally autographed, limited edition of her album, only available on June 3. The new version of evermore comes in four alternate covers of the special album for fans to choose from.

In three of the four alternate covers of the limited edition, the eleven-time Grammy winner wore a pink blouse and danced before greenery. The fourth was a signed version of her classic evermore album art.

"The willow (90's trend remix) is a thank you from me, available today only on my site. Put her on repeat for a good time but if you don't want to have a good time there's always champagne problems & every other song on evermore so you can get deep in your deepest feelings," Swift said.

The smash success of her evermore sales in vinyl beat Jack White's Lazaretto, which sold 40,000 copies during the first week it dropped in June 2014. It's predicted that vinyl sales for evermore, which was released on May 28, will continue to rise until the final number for the tracking week is announced on June 3.

Last month, Swift took home the global icon award at the 2021 Brit Awards, becoming the first woman, the first non-English artist and the youngest person to win the prize.

During her acceptance speech, the singer shared with up-and-coming artists that no career "comes free of negativity" and offered advice for getting through it.

"If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising. And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and if it is met with cynicism or skepticism, you cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you," she said at the awards. "We live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

Swift previously opened up about her struggles with trying to claim the masters to her music catalog. After Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums — the singer confirmed she would be re-recording her entire catalog so that she would own her music.