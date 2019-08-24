Why Taylor Swift Says Her Relationship with Joe Alwyn 'Isn't Up for Discussion'

Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Joe Alwyn is ultra-private for a reason.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 29-year-old singer explained that not talking about her relationship with the British actor, 28, helps maintain some boundaries between her personal and professional life.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she said. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

Swift added, “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

Although Swift rarely appears in public with her boyfriend and has never spoken about him in interviews, the singer’s latest album Lover is packed with touching tributes to Alwyn. In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirms in a diary entry that the couple began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

On the album’s sixth track, “I Think He Knows,” Swift sings about her beau knowing she’s fallen for him. “He got that boyish look that I like in a man,” she seemingly sings about Alwyn, later giving a nod to his “lyrical smile” and “indigo eyes.”

Then on “Paper Rings,” the star — who is rumored to be celebrating her third anniversary with Alwyn later this year — doesn’t shy away from declaring that he’s the one.

“I like shiny things/ But I’d marry you with paper rings,” sings Swift.

As is Swift tradition, one of the most emotionally complex songs is the last track on the album, titled “Daylight.”

“I once believed love would be burning red,” she sings, making a reference to her emotional titular track from album Red. “But it’s golden / Like daylight.” (“My, my love had been frozen / Deep blue, but you painted me golden,” Swift previously sang on reputation‘s “Dancing with Our Hands Tied,” which was also seemingly inspired by Alwyn.)

The low-key couple — whose relationship went public in the spring of 2017 after several months of dating — are going stronger than ever these days.

“Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it,” a source close to Swift recently told PEOPLE. “Joe really is one of a kind.”

“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” said the source. “They were able to get to know each other in peace.”