Taylor Swift has a few regrets over how she handled her very public breakup with ex-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

Swift, 29, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, and participated in a round of “Burning Questions” where she revealed that of all the rebellious things she did as a teenager, slamming Jonas on national television for breaking up with her via phone was at the top of the list.

“Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told DeGeneres. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

Swift famously called out the Jonas for dumping her in a 25-second phone call during an appearance on DeGeneres’ show while promoting her album Fearless in 2008.

The album featured a track called “Forever & Always,” about the bitter end of a relationship, and Swift didn’t shy away from explaining the song’s inspiration.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she told the TV host while on the show in 2008. “You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

Swift’s take on the end of their romance made waves at the time, prompting Jonas, now 29, to address fans’ concerns in a MySpace post.

“For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote at the time. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

In the decade since, both stars have moved on; Jonas recently married Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner earlier this month, while Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.

The singer is currently promoting her upcoming seventh album, which has yet to get a title or a release date.