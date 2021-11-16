Could Taylor Swift Win a Grammy For Red (Taylor's Version)? Here's What We Know

Following the release of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version), fans are curious to know if the album will be nominated for a Grammy

Will Taylor Swift be painting the Grammys red soon?

Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12, Swift has been receiving critical acclaim for her rerecorded album and its new singles, leading many fans to wonder if the album will be eligible for a Grammy.

The original Red album was released in 2012 and is widely considered to be one of her best. That being said, it didn't receive any Grammy awards at the time of its release, despite being nominated for album of the year and best country album at the 2014 ceremony.

The rerelease could change that: For those wondering, Red (Taylor's Version) is indeed eligible for Grammy nominations, although there are a few stipulations.

Is Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) Album Grammys Eligible?

In February 2021, a Recording Academy spokesperson told Billboard, "Current eligibility guidelines would allow for the new performances and albums to be eligible if they were recorded within the last five years. However, none of the older songs would be eligible for songwriting awards." That means previously released singles that Swift rerecorded, including "Red" and "22", are not eligible for songwriting categories like song of the year.

It's unclear how the new rule for Grammy album eligibility, which was announced in May 2021, will affect the album as a whole. Per the new rule, "an album must contain greater than 75 percent playing time of newly recorded (within five years of the release date), previously unreleased recordings." This will go into effect for the Grammy Awards taking place in 2023.

Taylor Swift Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Which Songs From Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) Are Grammy Eligible?

Though Swift's rerecorded tracks aren't eligible for songwriting categories, her various vault tracks could be the exception, including her 10-minute version of "All Too Well." Since these tracks were never released to the public and were recorded within the past 5 years, they are eligible for songwriting categories.

This could explain why Swift seems to be doing way more promotion for Red (Taylor's Version) than she did with Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is likely to be a contender for song of the year, and some of Swift's duets including "Run" with Ed Sheeran and "Nothing New" with Phoebe Bridgers could be in contention for best pop duo/group performance.

Swift's recently released single "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Grammy-winner Chris Stapleton (with a video directed by Blake Lively!) could even cross over to the country category and score a nomination for best country duo/group performance.

When Will Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) Be Grammy Eligible?

Since Red (Taylor's Version) was released on Nov. 12, 2021, it has already missed the eligibility period for the 2022 Grammys, which was Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021. That means we'll have to wait until the 2023 ceremony to see if Red (Taylor's Version) scores any Grammy nominations.

That being said, there's a chance we still could see Swift at the Grammys on Jan. 31, 2022. While Swift didn't submit Fearless (Taylor's Version) for Grammy consideration, she did submit her ninth studio album Evermore, which was released on Dec. 11, 2020.