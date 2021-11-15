Taylor Swift Gleefully Crashes an Ex's Wedding in 'I Bet You Think About Me' Music Video

Taylor Swift has no qualms playing wedding crasher — or raising "a little hell" — in her new music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."

In what was just the latest in a series of surprises for her fans, Swift dropped the song's music video on Monday morning, declaring it "the reddest video EVER."

The clip, which was directed by the singer's close friend Blake Lively, opens with a suited-up Miles Teller, practicing what appears to be a wedding speech as he looks into a mirror.

"I will never forget the first time that I met you. I thought, 'Wowza, that is the most beautiful girl in the world.' You had the sweetest eyes, the softest smile…" he begins.

Soon, Teller is standing amid a sea of guests dressed in white at his wedding — until Swift, 31, shows up, wearing all red and wreaking general havoc, including dyeing a bowl of liquid red and placing a red rose in an all-white bouquet.

Though Teller's groom has a bride on hand — played by his real-life wife Keleigh — he's clearly distracted by the presence of Swift, who at one point smears the wedding cake's icing before taking a handful of cake, which is — you guessed it — red inside.

As the festivities continue, Teller seems to be enjoying himself — until Swift steps up to the microphone, charms the crowd and offers Teller's bride a red gift box containing a red scarf, which she happily wears.

The scarf is a reference to Swift's "All Too Well," which features lyrics that mention a scarf she once left at the house of an ex-boyfriend's sister.

As the clip continues, Swift goofs off at the kids' table, and Teller continues to be distracted by her, at one point flashing to a future that never was, in which he and Swift are the ones getting married.

They share a first dance in his daydream, but the dream is soon shattered, and she sashays away as her white wedding dress turns red, along with the rest of the guests and decorations.

Swift's frequent co-collaborator Aaron Dessner, with whom she worked on Folklore and Evermore, also pops up in a brief cameo as a member of her band.

The video was written by Lively and Swift, and the Gossip Girl actress also served as a producer along with Swift's brother Austin.

"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell," Swift wrote in an Instagram post announcing the music video.

Swift has been full of surprises as she promotes Red (Taylor's Version), which came out on Friday. That same day, she released a short film focused on her song "All Too Well," which starred Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

The album — a re-recording of her 2012 fan-favorite record — includes nine "from the vault" songs, of which "I Bet You Think About Me" is one.