Taylor Swift Reacts to Her 2021 Grammy Nominations: 'Ask Us How Our Day's Been'

Taylor Swift is celebrating another year of Grammy nominations!

On Tuesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards, bestowing the Folklore artist, 30, with six nods. Following the news, Swift shared her reaction on Instagram.

"ask us how our days been," Swift captioned a photo of herself video chatting her producer and good friend Jack Antonoff, as well as some of her Folklore collaborators, Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low.

The Grammy-winner also made sure to celebrate with a well-deserved glass of wine.

Swift's Folklore, a follow-up to her Lover album, was nominated for best pop vocal album. The LP's lead single, "Cardigan," was also recognized in the song of the year and best pop solo performance categories. Meanwhile, her collaboration with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, "Exile," received a nod in best pop duo/group performance.

In addition to her Folklore nods, the artist earned a nomination for best song written for visual media for her collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber on Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts."

On Wednesday, Swift appeared on Good Morning America to talk about her new concert film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, now streaming on Disney+.

"Folklore was an album that was made completely in isolation, which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff‎ and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album," Swift told GMA. "But we got together at Long Pond Studios [in upstate New York] and for the very first time got to create this music together, play through it, talk through it. We were joined by Justin Vernon and it was filmed by Disney+."

She continued, "I'm so excited for you to see it. It was an amazing experience getting to really jump into the album with the people that I made it with, and I really hope you enjoy it."

Throughout her career, the "August" singer has earned a total of 41 Grammy nominations and 10 wins. Her most recent nominations come just days after she took home the win for artist of the year at the 2020 American Music Awards.

For the 2021 Grammy nods, Swift is also in the company of Beyoncé, who leads the list of nominees with a total of nine. Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa join Swift with six nominations each and Brittany Howard trails closely with five nominations.

Many of the stars had emotional reactions to their recognition, sharing teary videos and photos of the moment they found out on social media with their fans.