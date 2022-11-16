Taylor Swift Reacts to 'All Too Well' Song of the Year Grammy Nom: 'I'll Go Scream for Ten Minutes'

Taylor Swift is taking her 2023 Grammy nominations (all too) well.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards, and the Midnights singer-songwriter received four nominations. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" earned a nod for song of the year and its accompanying, Swift-directed short film received a nomination for best music video.

The singer-songwriter reacted to the news with an emotional Instagram Story, saying that she has "so many reasons to lose my damn mind today" — but the 10-minute Red (Taylor's Version) track's nomination is the number one.

In her message, which was displayed over a still from the short film, Swift confessed that "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" is the "song I'm the most proud of, out of anything I've written."

"The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I've never won, that honors the songwriting… it's momentous and surreal," she wrote in the post.

The 11-time Grammy winner also gave a heartwarming shoutout to her "All Too Well" co-writer Liz Rose. In the post, Swift said that the pair just hopped off a call in which they "reminisced" about first writing together when the "Delicate" singer was only 14.

"She believed in me then and we are nominated together now," Swift wrote. "It's just so cute and I can't cope."

"I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I'll go scream for ten minutes straight," Swift continued, before addressing her fans directly: "And think about how this wouldn't have happened without you."

In addition to her nods for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and All Too Well: The Short Film, the singer-songwriter rounded off her career total of 42 Grammy nominations with "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" and "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, which were nominated for best country song and best song written for visual media, respectively.

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.