Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again.

The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history.

"And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations, @taylorswift13 ♥️," the music streaming service tweeted on Friday.

The record-breaking numbers came after Swift added seven additional songs to the album's tracklist, just three hours after its initial release.

Swift later responded to the news that she broke the single-day streaming record, which apparently earned more than the 183 million streams brought in by Bad Bunny's May album Un Verano Sin Ti — the previous holder of the record. (Before that, the record was broken in 2021 by Drake for his long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy, at 176.8 million streams.)

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Swift asked her fans on Twitter. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While it's unclear exactly how many streams Taylor earned with her 10th studio album, the LP also landed itself in Apple Music's history books. "On October 21st, #Midnights broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. Congratulations @taylorswift13," the platform shared on Twitter.

Midnights touches on love, revenge and public image, and features input from collaborators Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pen name William Bowery), and even actress Zoë Kravitz, who Swift posted a photo alongside this weekend to celebrate the "wild ride of an album."

"[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators," Swift shared in an Instagram caption. "We'd been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Midnights marks Swift's first project of entirely new material since the release of 2020's Evermore, and its predecessor Folklore five months before.