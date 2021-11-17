"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement

Taylor's Version Only! iHeartRadio Pledges to Only Play Taylor Swift's Re-Records on Its Stations

iHeartRadio has Taylor Swift's best interests in mind!

On Tuesday, iHeartRadio — the largest radio station owner in the country — announced that it will only play Swift's Taylor's Version re-records on its stations.

"Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear," said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, in a statement. "Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor's Version of each track."

Poleman added, "We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself."

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift | Credit: Kevin Kane/Getty

The new statement comes just days after Swift, 31, re-released her 2012 album Red as Red (Taylor's Version), which features nine songs "from the vault," including a 10-minute version of fan-favorite "All Too Well" and collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.

Swift's first re-released album was Fearless (Taylor's Version) earlier this year.

Swift began re-recording her first six albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation — back in November 2020 after her former label Big Machine Label Group was sold to Scooter Braun for $300 million the previous year.

"It's something that I'm very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again. I'm very excited about it," Swift told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

"I think that artists deserve to own their work," she added. "I just feel very passionately about that."

After Braun acquired Swift's music catalog, she accused him of "manipulative bullying" and said she was "grossed out" by the deal.