Taylor Swift Raves Over Pal Zoë Kravitz's Performance in The Batman: 'The Catwoman of My Dreams'

"The Batman was phenomenal!!!" Taylor Swift wrote on her Instagram Story while praising her friend Zoë Kravitz's performance as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman)

Taylor Swift Praises 'Phenomenal' The Batman, Calls Zoë Kravitz 'the Catwoman of My Dreams'

Taylor Swift is making way for a new cat lady.

The Grammy Award winner, 32, gave the newly-released The Batman her seal of approval Sunday on her Instagram Story, raving over Zoë Kravitz's performance as Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman).

"@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams," Swift wrote with an image of Kravitz, 33, in her all-black attire from the critically-acclaimed DC superhero entry. "The Batman was phenomenal!!!"

She and Kravitz shared a London COVID bubble in 2020 while the actress filmed alongside Robert Pattinson as the titular Batman (a.k.a. Bruce Wayne). Swift even assisted her pal with a socially distanced photoshoot for The New York Times Magazine's 'Great Performers' issue at the time.

"Zoe was being very strict about [social distancing guidelines] anyway because she's shooting a movie [The Batman], and Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist," editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein told WWD.

The pair has been friends for several years, with Kravitz joining Swift, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson, and more at New York City's The Fat Radish restaurant in 2016.

Kravitz has earned rave reviews for her performance in The Batman, for which she said last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she went full method. "If I was cast as Catwoman, I would study cats. I would drink milk out of a bowl," Jimmy Fallon, 47, mused, to which she responded: "I did that ... I'm method, dude."

She also "hung out with cats a lot," including scheduled "cat time" with the felines who played her character's pets.

"They tried to get me to know the cats that were Selina's cats, and it's funny, they would say, 'Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,' and I was like, 'What's cat time?' And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats," Kravitz recounted. "But the cats didn't care … it did nothing."