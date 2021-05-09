The question centered around Taylor Swift speaking out about politics for the first time in 2018

Taylor Swift Was the Subject of a Question on High School AP Exam: 'It Was Pretty Cool,' Says Student

Teen Swifties couldn't imagine in their "Wildest Dreams" to answer a Taylor Swift-related question on a test.

The pop star, 31, was recently featured on the May 3 version of the 2021 AP US Government and Politics exam given to high school students across the country, according to CNN.

The test question centered around Swift's 2018 political Instagram post, in which she urged her followers to vote for Democrat Phil Bredesen over Republican Marsha Blackburn in the Tennessee Senate race (Blackburn ultimately won the election).

"I opened the free response questions, and the first question was about Taylor Swift, and I was just laughing," Texas high school student Alyssa Brown told CNN. "I thought it was pretty cool."

Jerome White, a spokesperson for the College Board, told CNN that the exam question asked students to analyze how voter registration laws and procedures can affect civic participation, such as voter turnout.

"We're delighted to hear that AP students could relate what they've learned in their AP course to what they experience in their daily lives — and in this case, what they've read on their Instagram feeds," said White, who also told CNN that the Swift-related will not appear on the May 20 or June 3 versions of the exam.

Swift has gradually spoken out about politics after breaking her silence on the topic for the midterm elections in 2018. Last year, she endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket.

Alongside a photo from her V Magazine cover — which saw the word "Vote" emblazoned across her face — and a photo of her holding "Biden Harris 2020" cookies, the Grammy winner wrote, "I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president."

In the interview, Swift said that the "change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first," the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker continued.