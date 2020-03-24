Taylor Swift's Rep Hits Back at Kim Kardashian After She Misquotes Her: 'Btw ... That's Editing'

Taylor Swift’s publicist is taking issue with Kim Kardashian’s response to the 25-minute-long leaked video of her husband Kanye West and Swift discussing his song “Famous.”

On Monday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, defended herself in a series of nine tweets, saying she felt compelled to speak out only after Swift publicly addressed the situation earlier in the day.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission,” wrote Kardashian West in one of several tweets accusing Swift of lying.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine, who has worked with the Grammy winner since 2014, hit back on her Twitter account.

“I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?” Paine — who posted a screenshot of her 2016 statement that did not deny the entertainers had a phone call about “Famous” — tweeted directly at Kardashian West.

In June of 2016, Kardashian West told GQ Swift, 30, had told her husband she would “laugh” and tell media she was “in on it the whole time” if asked about his “Famous” lyrics.

“I don’t know why she just, you know, flipped all of a sudden.… It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I’m so against this, and I’ll just laugh and say, ‘The joke’s on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time,’” Kardashian West — who leaked snippets of the phone call onto her Snapchat account a month later — told the outlet. “And I’m like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again.”

At the time, Paine provided a statement to GQ denying Kardashian West’s version of events, saying:

“Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognizes the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West. However, that does not change the fact that much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Kanye West and Taylor only spoke once on the phone while she was on vacation with her family in January of 2016 and they have never spoken since. Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that bitch’ in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian’s claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”

Swift broke her silence about the newly leaked footage on her Instagram Stories Monday afternoon.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, directing fans to organizations that are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”