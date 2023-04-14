Taylor Swift Provides Over 125,000 Meals to Florida Food Bank with Donation Before Eras Tour Stop

This is Taylor Swift trying to help those in need during her Eras Tour.

Ahead of her April 13 concert at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter gave a large donation to a local food bank that'll feed over 125,000 people in the area.

On Thursday, the organization Feeding Tampa Bay praised Swift, 33, for the kind move in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025!"

"Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!" continued the charity, which "focuses on providing food to about 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida," according to its website.

Later that night, Swift performed a sold-out concert — her first since news broke that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have called it quits after six years of dating.

Between songs, she welcomed the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

The show marked a return to the spotlight for Swift after her breakup with Alwyn, 32, went public, over the weekend. The Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor broke up several weeks ago due to "differences in their personalities," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

Taylor Swift. Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty

Late last month, food banks in Arizona and Nevada revealed they had received their own donations from Swift.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

Shoemaker added that she was told Swift plans to continue making a difference as she travels the country for her sold-out shows.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Three Square, a food bank that works to reach struggling families at risk of hunger in Nevada — where Swift performed multiple shows in March — also revealed the Grammy winner had made a donation.

"We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22!" Three Square wrote on their Instagram account. "@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."