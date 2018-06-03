Taylor Swift Dazzles Chicago, Dancing in the Rain and Sharing Heartfelt Pride Month Message

Taylor Swift rocked her second sold-out Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Chicago in “Style,” despite the rain!

The pop star, 28, took the stage at Soldier Field on Saturday night, delivering high-octane, nonstop performances of hit after hit.

After making her way through smashes old (“Love Story,” “You Belong with Me”) and new (“…Ready for It?” “Look What You Made Me Do”), Swift slowed things down to offer a heartfelt message to the LGBTQ community in honor of Pride Month before she introduced her latest single “Delicate.”

Taylor Swift John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images

“It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” Swift said in her speech, rousing cheers and applause from the crowd of 52,000.

We like all THOUSANDS of you for you, #repTourChicago 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/4jyOTFlmrr — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 3, 2018

“This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify,” Swift added.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Taylor Swift John Shearer/TAS18/Getty Images

The star continued: “This is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we have left to go. I want to send my love and respect to everybody who hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet … and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to all say how they feel.”

We made up our minds, we’re better off bein’ at #repTourChicago ✨ Thank you for TWO incredible nights!! 📷: @ShearerPhoto @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/NDXjjV9pFK — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 3, 2018

She concluded: “When it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with … it’s all just really, really delicate …. you know?”

Following her speech, Swift floated over to her B-stage on the opposite end of the stadium for a stripped-down set, which included a surprise acoustic performance of her 2012 classic “22.”

Taylor performing Long Live in the rain is EVERYTHING oh my god #repTourChicago pic.twitter.com/AdUm9CwMBX — sofi (@burtontothistay) June 3, 2018

Shortly after Swift returned to the main stage, it began to rain, but the precipitation just made her performances more magical as she powered through a mash-up of “Long Live” and “New Year’s Day,” then “Getaway Car” and her finale, another mashup of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and the Kanye West diss track “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Following the concert — which left at least one 26-year-old woman in tears — Swift took to Instagram to thank fans who came out for her two sold-out shows in the Windy City.

“We haven’t had a proper rain show in years and tonight was so magical and unforgettable. Thank you to the 104,000 people who came to see us play in Chicago this weekend. I LOVE YOU!!” she captioned a shot of herself performing in the rain.