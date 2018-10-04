Taylor Swift Shares a Smiling Selfie While Prepping for Final Reputation Tour Dates in the U.S.

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the end of the U.S. leg of her tour!

Ahead of the “Delicate” singer’s final stateside performances for her Reputation tour, Swift shared a selfie with fans as she prepared for the momentous weekend.

“✨This weekend ✨Our last 2 US shows✨Dallas✨AT&T Stadium✨,” the 28-year-old musician wrote alongside the smiling photo, calling out her two shows on Saturday and Sunday at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

In the image, Swift shoots the camera a subtle smile while posing with her hair down in a flower-printed top and sitting in front of what appeared to be an empty room.

Swift also shared some exciting news on Tuesday: she’ll be performing at the American Music Awards next week!

“Good morning America. It’s Taylor,” Swift said in her Instagram announcement, while sitting next to her cat Meredith. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance. So I wanted to —”

Losing interest, Meredith started to walk away, prompting Swift to quip, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.”

Captioning the post, the singer wrote, “I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad.’ Meredith is not excited, but I am.”

Swift, who was previously picked up 19 AMAs over the years, is nominated for many of the night’s biggest honors, including favorite female artist, favorite album and favorite tour of the year.

This will mark her first performance at the AMAs since 2014, when she wowed the crowd with her rendition of “Blank Space” — and took home the Dick Clark Award for Excellence.

Following the AMAs, Swift’s Reputation tour will take her to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan starting Oct. 19.