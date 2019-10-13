Taylor Swift Praises Madonna for 'Outstanding' N.Y.C. Concert: 'M Gave It Everything'

Image zoom Michael Kovac/WireImage

Just one day after hanging out with Jonathan Van Ness, Taylor Swift linked up with another member of the Queer Eye cast.

The pop star, 29, was joined by the show’s culinary expert, Antoni Porowski, at Madonna’s final Madame X theater tour show in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Swift documented the fun outing with a selfie of her and Porowski, as well as other friends, on her Instagram Story, praising the “Like a Prayer” singer for putting on an incredible performance.

“Thank you Madonna for an outstanding show,” she wrote. “Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew, wardrobe, glam and M who gave it EVERYTHING.”

The setlist for the show was packed with tracks from Madonna’s latest album, Madame X, but also included classics like “Human Nature,” “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.”

After multiple gigs at Brooklyn’s BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, the concert series will have a short residency at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago in late October, then another at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater in November.

Days before attending the concert with Porowski on Saturday, Swift paid a visit to Van Ness’ home to meet his four fur babies — Larry, Liza, Genevieve and Matilda.

As a self-proclaimed “cat lady,” Swift was quick to warm up to Van Ness’ four-legged friends, and there was one kitten in particular that she really seemed to bond with.

In a series of photos posted by Van Ness on Friday, the “Lover” singer sat face-to-face with Genevieve and stared at the white kitten before the two were captured sweetly touching their noses — an action Swift and many of Van Ness’ fans referred to as a “nose boop.”

“Aunt Taylor came to meet Genevieve & the other babies last night 😺😺😺😺 @taylorswift 💕,” the Queer Eye star wrote beside the two photos, as well as a selfie of himself and Swift.

Swift has her own fur babies as well, and has long shared her love for her cats with the world. Her beloved felines are named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey — after the Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy characters played by Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo, respectively — as well as Benjamin Button, who was taken in by Swift after he appeared in her “ME!” video, which debuted in April.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained to fans during an Instagram Live, adding that the handler asked if she wanted to hold the cat before they shot their scene together. “She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring.”

“He looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love,” she recalled. “He literally looked at me like, ‘Adopt me please.’ And I was like, ‘Okay I’m going to do that.’ He’s just the best boy. He’s the best little guy.”