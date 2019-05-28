Nearly eight months after breaking her silence on politics, Taylor Swift is planning to channel her outspokenness through her new music.

In a new interview with German outlet RTL, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said that her highly anticipated upcoming seventh studio album will include music with a political message.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Swift said, according to translations as reported by multiple outlets. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”

In October 2018, Swift, 29, publicly endorsed two Democratic candidates running in the Tennessee midterm elections. Previously, she rarely shared anything about her political beliefs.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” Swift began her lengthy message alongside a subdued Polaroid of herself posted to Instagram. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift continued. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

As a result of Swift’s message, voter registration saw a significant spike in the 24-hour period after she posted.

In the same interview with RTL, Swift shut down a question she viewed as sexist. With her 30th birthday approaching in December, she was asked if she plans on becoming a mother one day.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” she said. “So I’m not going to answer that now.”

As the Grammy-winner gears up to release her seventh album sometime soon, she has been dropping hints as to what fans can expect on social media, in interviews and hidden within her work.

Swift told The Independent last week that the title of the album is hidden in the music video for her latest single “ME!” as something viewers see once and hear twice.

The clues have led many to believe that the album may be called Lover, as the word is seen in the video, and sung by both Swift and the track’s featured artist Brendon Urie.

Of course, Swift was careful not to reveal too much, noting that she has faith her loyal fans will slowly figure out all of her hidden clues in time.

“I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn’t until they hear the full album,” she explained. “That’s how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time.”