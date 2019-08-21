Taylor Swift Reveals Plans to Re-Record First 6 Albums After Scooter Braun's Big Machine Purchase

Taylor Swift is doubling down on her assertion she found out about Scooter Braun’s purchase of her former label along with the rest of the world — and revealing her plans for the future.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Grammy winner, 29, says she “absolutely” will re-record her first six albums, which fell into the hands of Braun following his $300 million deal with Big Machine.

Airing Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. EST, the wide-ranging interview features Swift — who says she learned of Braun, 38, and Big Machine co-owner Scott Borchetta’s new partnership “when it was online” — at home and in the studio, according to a press release.

The singer received plenty of support — and backlash — when she publicly called out Braun and Borchetta after news of their deal went public.

In a Tumblr post, Swift accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years, and the weeks following became a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Borchetta, who first signed the superstar when she was a teen.

Hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta responded with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta, 57, claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

However, Swift’s lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

A source previously told Variety that Swift had to sign a deal that would bind her to Big Machine or its new owner for another 10 years in order to buy her masters or the label.

Big Machine Label declined to comment, and neither Swift nor Borchetta have commented further about their failed contract negotiations — including the specifics of any offers that were made from either side — last year.

Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, is out at midnight on Friday and will be her first released under her new label Republic Records.