Taylor Swift Performs Tribute to Carole King at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Evermore singer, 31, kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Saturday with a rendition of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" in tribute to inductee Carole King, who originally co-wrote and performed the song.

Dressed in a lace jumpsuit by Sarah Regensburger and Louis Vuitton boots, Swift worked the stage at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as she honored King, 79, with the showstopping cover.

The "Wildest Dreams" songstress also gave a speech celebrating the legendary singer-songwriter, who is the third female artist in history to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"I grew up dancing around the living room in socked feet to the sounds of Carole's soulful voice, her infectious melodies and lyrics that I, a 7-year-old, thought had been crafted for my exact, specific life experience," said Swift. "I listen to Carole's music now and feel that same tingle of recognition."

"Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other."

"She is an immensely generous artist in every sense of that term," Swift added. "She has given us all so much. And that's why I'm moved and honored to be here this evening to give something back to her. Carole, please accept your well-deserved place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Saturday's ceremony was a full-circle moment for Swift, who accepted the Artist of the Decade Award from King at the 2019 American Music Awards.

"Over the years, I have known some great songwriters and I have also known some great singers and performers," King said of Swift at the time. "It's rare to see all those talents in one person. Taylor Swift. She is one of the only modern pop artists whose name appears as the sole songwriter in her song credits. Her lyrics resonate across all generations, her songs touch everyone and her impact around the world is extraordinary."

In addition to Swift, Jennifer Hudson performed at the iconic musician's induction. King herself also graced the stage with a performance of "You've Got a Friend in Me."

Meanwhile, LL Cool J celebrated his induction with a powerhouse performance that included a couple surprise appearances! Decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, Jennifer Lopez hit the stage for the duo's 2003 No. 1 single "All I Have," while Eminem also joined the rapper for "Rock the Bells."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame first announced this year's class of inductees in May, calling the honorees "the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization." The class of 2021 also includes Tina Turner, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, and Todd Rundgren.