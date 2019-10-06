Taylor Swift just debuted a new song off of her latest album!

Swift, who served as the musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, performed “False God” for the first time and treated fans to an acoustic rendition of the titular track from her seventh studio album Lover.

Swift, 29, teased the performance days earlier when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Asked whether she would be able to reveal exactly what she would be singing, Swift replied that she had to “be a little cryptic just ‘cause it’s fun.”

“I’ll do ‘Lover,’ but in a way I haven’t performed it before and then I’ll do a song that I have never performed at all live,” she added.

Although Swift seemingly didn’t give any indication as to what track she’d be performing for the first time, her eagle-eyed fans were quickly able to identify some very subtle clues.

Last month, the star revealed her plans to take her latest album on the road in summer 2020 with a series of shows at European music festivals — and a four-date self-created festival in the US dubbed, appropriately, Lover Fest.

The West Coast shows will take place on July 25 and 26 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and the East Coast dates will go down on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Prior to Lover Fest, Taylor is also scheduled to perform at 97.1 AMP Radio’s We Can Survive in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, Z100’s Jingle Ball in December, and a series of shows across Europe and South America in June-July 2020.