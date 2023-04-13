Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News

Swift hit the stage in Tampa on Thursday night, marking her first show since news of her split with Alwyn went public

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 13, 2023 09:40 PM
Tampa, FL - Taylor Swift proves the show goes on as she takes to the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, the first time she has performed her The Eras tour since news of her split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Taylor Swift is shaking things off.

The pop star hit the stage Thursday night in Tampa, Florida for the first time since news broke that she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have called it quits after six years of dating.

The "Anti-Hero" singer, 33, performed at Raymond James Stadium as part of her sold-out Eras Tour, and was in high spirits as she kicked off an expected three-hour-long show.

Between songs, Swift welcomed the crowd at the Raymond James Stadium, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

The show marked a return to the spotlight for Swift after her breakup with Alwyn, 32, went public, over the weekend. The Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor broke up several weeks ago due to "differences in their personalities," a source previously told PEOPLE.

all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift. Mike Marsland/WireImage, Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

Reps for Swift and Alwyn have not commented on the breakup.

One week before news of the split broke, Swift surprised the audience by swapping out the Folklore love song "Invisible String," which she'd included on every setlist prior, with "The 1," which focuses instead on the "what ifs" of a failed romance.

The "Lavender Haze" singer was first publicly linked to the British actor in May 2017, when it was revealed that the pair had been quietly dating for months. Though it's not clear exactly when they met, fans have speculated that Swift and Alwyn first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's 'Differences' That Led to Their Breakup: Sources (Exclusive)

"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," said the source, referring to Swift's 2017 studio album. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."

Throughout their relationship, the pair kept details of their romance to themselves, demurring on engagement rumors in recent years.

Still, insiders said the actor — who emphasized his need for privacy when asked about Swift during interviews — didn't like the limelight.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," the source said. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

Another source said that Swift and Alwyn remain "friendly," and that the star "doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe."

Swift is currently scheduled to remain on her Eras Tour through August.

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
