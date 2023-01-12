Taylor Swift Performs 'Anti-Hero' for First Time During Surprise Appearance at The 1975's London Show

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's latest concert to perform "Anti-Hero" in front of a live audience for the very first time.

During the British alt-rock band's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, Swift shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975's "The City."

Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Appearing in a shiny silver minidress, the 33-year-old Grammy winner played "Anti-Hero" for the arena crowd on a white acoustic guitar before performing her take on the band's 2013 single.

Fresh off the release of the critically acclaimed 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, The 1975 is currently on a tour of the UK and Ireland following a run of North American dates last year.

The 1975. Jordan Curtis Hughes

In November, the band's frontman Matty Healy revealed that he and his bandmates worked with Swift on material for her latest album Midnights, but that whatever they created didn't make the cut.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," the musician, 33, said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

The 1975's Matty Healy. Jordan Curtis Hughes

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "About You" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them "that's not how it works."

The O2 crowd. Jordan Curtis Hughes

The pair share producer Jack Antonoff in common, and Healy said that Swift got an early listen of their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language "through Jack." She was quoted in a Pitchfork profile of Healy published in August describing the record as "so funny."

Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Swift's appearance onstage with The 1975 marks her latest surprise performance at another act's concert in London. Last year, she joined HAIM to sing a mashup of their 2021 single "Gasoline" with Swift's "Love Story" at the trio's O2 Arena concert in July and performed Folklore track "Exile" with Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon at the group's OVO Arena show in October.