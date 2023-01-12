Taylor Swift Performs 'Anti-Hero' for First Time During Surprise Appearance at The 1975's London Show

In November, The 1975's frontman Matty Healy revealed the band worked with Swift on material for her latest album Midnights, but that whatever they created didn't make the cut

By
Published on January 12, 2023 06:25 PM
Taylor Swift and the 1975 London
Taylor Swift. Photo: Jordan Curtis Hughes

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's latest concert to perform "Anti-Hero" in front of a live audience for the very first time.

During the British alt-rock band's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena on Thursday, Swift shocked the crowd by walking onstage during a break in the set to perform the lead single from her Midnights album, as well as a cover of The 1975's "The City."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Appearing in a shiny silver minidress, the 33-year-old Grammy winner played "Anti-Hero" for the arena crowd on a white acoustic guitar before performing her take on the band's 2013 single.

Fresh off the release of the critically acclaimed 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, The 1975 is currently on a tour of the UK and Ireland following a run of North American dates last year.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
The 1975. Jordan Curtis Hughes

In November, the band's frontman Matty Healy revealed that he and his bandmates worked with Swift on material for her latest album Midnights, but that whatever they created didn't make the cut.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," the musician, 33, said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
The 1975's Matty Healy. Jordan Curtis Hughes

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "About You" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them "that's not how it works."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
The O2 crowd. Jordan Curtis Hughes

The pair share producer Jack Antonoff in common, and Healy said that Swift got an early listen of their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language "through Jack." She was quoted in a Pitchfork profile of Healy published in August describing the record as "so funny."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes

Swift's appearance onstage with The 1975 marks her latest surprise performance at another act's concert in London. Last year, she joined HAIM to sing a mashup of their 2021 single "Gasoline" with Swift's "Love Story" at the trio's O2 Arena concert in July and performed Folklore track "Exile" with Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon at the group's OVO Arena show in October.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> and the 1975 London
Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes
Related Articles
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Actress Priscilla Presley (L) and singer Lisa Marie Presley attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Priscilla Presley Says Daughter Lisa Marie Is Receiving the 'Best Care' After Hospitalization
John Fogerty performs for the 40th Anniversary of “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS
John Fogerty Buys Control of Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog After 50-Year Fight: 'Still in Shock'
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest
Singer Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
Joni Mitchell attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joni Mitchell to Receive 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Plus Accompanying All-Star Tribute Concert
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Host Jerrod Carmichael poses onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Chloe Flower Says She Cried After Jerrod Carmichael 'Had My Back' amid Golden Globes Drama
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend The Chainsmokers and JAJA Tequila celebrate Big Game Weekend at the MaximBet Music at The Market powered by DirecTV at City Market on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for JAJA Tequila)
The Chainsmokers Reveal They've Had Threesomes Together in the Past: 'They Were Never Planned'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck's 'Bedside': He Is 'Totally Devastated' by His Death, Source Says
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 13: English rock guitarist Jeff Beck of the bands The Yard Birds and The Jeff Beck Group. During a portrait shoot with his Fender Stratocaster guitar on May 13, 2009. (Photo by Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images)
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead of Bacterial Meningitis at 78
SZA - Kill Bill (Official Video), Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox Returns as Copperhead in SZA's Epic 'Kill Bill' Music Video: WATCH
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles With Addiction, Mental Health, and Abuse
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles with Addiction, Abuse and Suicide: 'Love Saved Me'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Nick Carter Shares Emotional New Tribute Song for Late Brother Aaron: 'Miss You with All My Heart'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Teases Return to Instagram After Deleting App for Her Mental Health: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles