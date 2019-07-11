Taylor Swift Performs in NYC at First Public Appearance Since Scooter Braun and Big Machine Feud

Image zoom Taylor Swift Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After spending a quiet Fourth of July in the Caribbean with her girlfriends following a drama-filled week, Taylor Swift was back on top in New York City on Wednesday at Amazon’s Prime Day concert.

The Grammy winner, 29, performed her hits including “Welcome to New York” and also “Shake It Off” to a celeb-studded crowd.

While she did not directly address the feud between herself and Justin Bieber‘s manager Scooter Braun and her former record label Big Machine, she sent fans into a spin when she emphasized the “Shake It Off” line “liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world.”

Her audience also had her back with fans handing out hearts that read, “Hold this PINK heart against your flashlight the moment Taylor Swift finishes performing her first song. #WeStandWithTaylor Follow @theSwiftie911”

Also in the audience supporting her were Gigi Hadid and Ashley Avignone, along with Justin Theroux, who took videos of Swift’s set.

Other performers at the event — hosted by Jane Lynch — included Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

While she did not address it Wednesday, a source close to Swift previously told PEOPLE the superstar has no qualms about speaking out against Braun, who closed a $300 million deal with her former label Big Machine, and the Nashville-based company’s founder Scott Borchetta.

“She has no regrets expressing her thoughts about Scooter acquiring her music catalog,” said the source. “She wanted to share her truth with her fans.”

After Swift claimed she learned of the sale of Big Machine to Braun, 38, with the rest of the world and accused the manager of “manipulative bullying” over the years via a Tumblr post, it’s been a game of he-said, she-said between the singer, Braun and Borchetta, 57, who first signed the singer when she was a teen to his then-fledgling label.

Braun has not commented on the situation or the singer’s claims about him.

Last week, the Swift doubled down on accusations she made via her post that she “wasn’t given an opportunity to buy” her “life’s work.”

“Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” her lawyer Donald Passman told PEOPLE in a statement.

A source previously told Variety that Swift had to sign a deal that would bind her to Big Machine or its new owner for another 10 years in order to buy her masters or the label.

Neither Swift nor Borchetta have commented further about their failed contract negotiations — including the specifics of any offers that were made from either side.

However, hours after Swift said she was “grossed out” by Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group and her catalog, Borchetta did respond with his own lengthy statement on the label’s website, essentially accusing Swift of bending the truth.

In his letter, Borchetta claimed the deal he offered Swift gave her “100% of all Taylor Swift assets … to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.”

He also denied having any knowledge of bullying by Braun. “As to her comments about ‘being in tears or close to it’ anytime my new partner Scooter Braun’s name was brought up, I certainly never experienced that,” he wrote. “Scooter was never anything but positive about Taylor.”

“We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time,” he added.

In her Tumblr post, Swift said the deal she was offered involved earning one album back for each “new one I turned in.”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she added. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.”

Swift, whose new album Lover hits shelves Aug. 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”

For more on Taylor Swift, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.