The pop star dropped her anticipated re-recorded album Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday before making her fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live with host Jonathan Majors

Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute Version of 'All Too Well' on SNL, Appears in Pete Davidson Sketch

Taylor Swift took a walk down memory lane on Saturday Night Live!

The pop star, 31, delivered a passionate performance of the 10-minute track "All Too Well" from her newly re-released album Red (Taylor's Version), which dropped Friday — one day before her appearance on the sketch comedy show.

Swift wore all black and red lipstick for the anticipated appearance while footage from All Too Well: The Short Film — starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink — played in the background as leaves and then eventually snow fell down onstage.

The singer directed the short film shot by cinematographer Rina Yang. Sink, 19, plays a young Swift and O'Brien, 30, portrays her ex-lover, whom Swifties have long suspected to be Jake Gyllenhaal.

The film replays memories from the song, while adding some dialogue to provide more context to the already specific lyrics.

Swift also got into the comedic action on Saturday Night Live when she made a cameo in the "Three Sad Virgins" sketch with Pete Davidson. The 11-time Grammy winner participated in the parody roast of show employees Martin, Ben and John by performing an original song that poked fun at the guys' lack of sex appeal.

This was Swift's fifth appearance on SNL. The "Lover" singer made her debut at 30 Rockafeller Plaza as a musical guest during season 34 in January 2009 before returning the following season in November and serving as both the musical guest and host.

Swift also appeared as a musical guest on the show in 2017 and 2019 following the respective releases of her albums Reputation and Folklore.

During her Friday appearance on The Tonight Show, Swift teased her "All Too Well" performance when former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon asked for hints about which songs she would perform.

"What if it was not two songs as much as it was one song that was the length of three songs?" she told Fallon, 47, who appeared stunned by the statement.

Swift first performed the new version of "All Too Well" after a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film at an AMC movie theater in New York City.

Prior to the screening, the artist said that the track had taken on a whole new meaning since its original release on Red in 2012. Now, she said, "this song is 100% about us, and for you."

'That's a Dream': Taylor Swift Reacts to Billy Joel Saying She's The Beatles of Her Generation

"The most important thing about this particular project is that this is a song that would not be a special song in every setlist I do, in every single list where someone says, 'These are the best songs she's done' — that was all because of you," Swift said at the event.

"A record label didn't pick this song as a single. We never made a video for it. This was a song that started out as a song on the album, just a simple track 5. And you went and turned it into what it is now," she added. "It started out as a song that was my favorite. It was about something very personal to me. It was hard to perform it live."