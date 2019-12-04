Taylor Swift has had quite the year. From an ongoing public feud over the rights to her music catalogue to being honored as artist of the year and decade at the American Music Awards, 2019 “has been a lot,” she admitted during her AMAs acceptance speech. “It’s been a lot of good, it’s been a lot of really complicated, and so on behalf of my family and me — thank you so much for being there and for caring.”

Here, we’re looking back at why 2019 has been Swift’s biggest year yet, and why we’ve named her one of PEOPLE’s four People of the Year.