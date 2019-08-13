Taylor Swift Sends Fan Nearly $5K to Help with Her College Tuition: 'I Can't Stop Crying'

Image zoom Taylor Swift Splash News

Ayesha Khurram will be struggling with thousands of dollars less in debt this semester, thanks to Taylor Swift.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, 29, sent the Toronto-based student $6,386.47 CAD — which converts to about $4,800 USD — to help pay for her tuition, Khurram shared on Instagram and Tumblr Monday.

Alongside a series of Instagram Story slides addressing the generous gift, the post on Khurram’s feed showed the receipt notice from Taylor Nation, LLC, listing the dollar amount as well as a sweet note that read, “Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor.”

“I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email. i have no words and i can’t stop crying,” Khurram wrote in the caption of her post. “I don’t have words i don’t have words i don’t have words i can’t stop crying.”

In her Tumblr video, Khurram admitted through tears that she was having trouble typing and that she “can’t form words” to describe how thankful she was.

“Taylor, I love you so much,” she continued, crying. “Every single time in my life that I’ve been going through something, you’ve been there for me … thank you, I love you so much!”

This is not the first time Swift has sent fans cash to help with everything from health struggles to buying a house. She also recently helped get a service dog for a boy with autism.

In 2015, she sent one Swiftie a $1,989 check to help her pay off her student loans — the amount of which was a cheeky nod to her newest album at the time, 1989.

“I know I’ve said it so many times already but thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Never in a million years did I ever imagine this happening to me,” the fan, Rebekah Bortnicker, wrote on Tumblr.

“I am so honored and so thankful to call myself a fan, to have supported you all of these years because you are truly the most amazing, genuine, and selfless person. … I can’t wait to see you on tour and thank you a 1,989 more times,” she added.

The pop star was honored with the inaugural icon award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards this past Sunday. She thanked her fans in her acceptance speech, calling them the “most amazing, generous people,” before sharing words of wisdom to guide teenagers.

“One thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen is mistakes are inevitable,” Swift said. “You think you can possibly ace life, but it’s normal to make mistakes … it’s normal. That’s what’s going to happen in life.”

She saved a big surprise for the end of her speech, telling viewers that there’s “so much to be excited about in the next 12 days” — and that includes her new song, “Lover,” which she said debuts on Friday.

Swift’s newest album, Lover, drops Aug. 23.