Taylor Swift Says 'Woodvale' Message on Folklore Art Is Not a Hint About Another Album

"We forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," the Grammy award-winning singer said

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight.

While appearing virtually on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the 31-year-old singer opened up about her recently released album, Evermore, and admitted that one fan theory about her discography originated from a simple error.

Rumors of a tenth studio album from the "Love Story" singer began after the release of Swift's latest LP, when eagle-eyed fans noticed the word "woodvale" hidden within the artwork for her previous album, Folklore. The theory went viral on social media as many fans assumed "woodvale" was one of Swift's infamous easter eggs.

During her chat with host Jimmy Kimmel, Swift revealed that the "woodvale" printed on the artwork was really just an accident.

"Well, this takes a bit of explanation. I tend to be sort of annoyingly secret-agenty about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It’s very annoying, but it’s fun for fans and it’s fun for me because they like to pick up on things," Swift said. "And they’ll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever. Sometimes I take it too far and make a mistake."

The Grammy award-winning singer said that when she was creating Folklore — which she released back in July — she "was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management" and came up with a codename that had the same exact number of letters as Folklore, thus creating "woodvale."

Swift explained that she "wanted to see how it would look on the album covers," before ultimately deciding that she didn't want to have a title on the artwork at all. "And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them," she shared.

Swift revealed that Evermore also had a code name — which she says was "November" — but she and her team "remembered to take it off the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time. We learned our lesson."

During her chat on the late-night talk show, Swift also opened up about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and his involvement in her last two albums. The "Shake it Off" singer previously revealed that Alwyn, 29, used a pseudonym to help create songs during her Disney+ feature, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

"Your boyfriend wrote some of the lyrics to some of the songs under a pseudonym, William Bowery," Kimmel said to Swift before asking, "Who chose that name? Did you choose that, or did he?"

Swift, smiling, said that Alwyn was the one behind the fake name. "You gotta ask him because it's really more his story than mine," the singer added.

In her Disney+ concert film, Swift spoke openly about working with her boyfriend and said that creating the track "betty" was the first time she ever even suggested that the two make a song together.