Taylor Swift Has 'No Complaints' About Starring in Cats: 'I Had a Really Great Time'

Taylor Swift is addressing her role in Cats after the movie was widely panned by critics and fans.

In a recent interview with Variety, Swift said that she had “no complaints” about starring in the movie, for which she was also nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song. (The singer, who wrote the song “Beautiful Ghosts” for the film, ended up losing the award to Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s duet “I’m Gonna Love Me Again.”)

“I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie,” she told the magazine.

Swift, 30, continued: “I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints.”

Ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, the singer even laughed with Variety about her chances of winning the best original song prize: “Not a shot. Not a single chance. Not a snowball’s chance in hell.”

Swift starred alongside Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, James Corden and Jennifer Hudson in the recently released movie, which is based on the hit stage musical and the 1939 poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot.

In the movie, the “Lover” singer plays Bombalurina, a flirtatious and self-assured cat with a distinctive red coat. The part was first made famous by Geraldine Gardner in 1981 during Cats‘ West End production, before Donna King and Marlene Danielle took on the role for the musical’s Broadway run.

“I really had an amazing time with Cats,“ Swift said in a December interview with British Vogue. “I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

Swift collaborated with the legendary Webber, 71, to write the haunting song “Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats.

In October, she gave fans an inside look at the creative process behind the song in a behind-the-scenes Cats featurette. It included footage of Swift and Webber working together on the track.

“There was an ambition and aspiration to have an original song in the movie,” she said in the clip. “Just very much this understanding of, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.’”

