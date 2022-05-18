Taylor Swift's Most Iconic New York City Moments

In 2008, Swift performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the very first time as she rang in 2009 alongside fellow popstars Demi Lovato, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas.

Fun fact: she and Joe Jonas had just broken up a few months prior to the event, and for her performance, she sang her Fearless hit "Forever & Always" which was inspired by the couple's dramatic split.