Taylor Swift and her crew rang in 2019 with a touch of nostalgia.

The 29-year-old pop star celebrated New Year’s Eve by inviting her friends to dress up as their childhood heroes and they certainly delivered. Attendees, including Blake Lively, her hubby Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid, honored a wide range of characters, from Dorothy of The Wizard of Oz and Mary Poppins to Nancy Drew, Steve Irwin and Mr. Toad.

On Instagram early Tuesday, Swift shared a series of photos from the epic party that showed off her Little Mermaid costume — complete with a long red wig — and a funny moment where she and the Deadpool actor in a spiffy grey suit are downing the last of some Aviation gin, a liquor brand Reynolds invests in.

“Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy..” the “Gorgeous” singer captioned the slideshow. “This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 💗.”

Taylor Swift's NYE party Taylor Swift/Instagram

Last year was a big one for Swift’s career. Just hours before her party, she released her first Netflix special, a behind-the-scenes look at her most recent, record-breaking tour.

Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds Taylor Swift/Instagram

The Reputation Stadium Tour concert film features epic pyrotechnics, fireworks and a 63-foot cobra named Karyn — and as Swift fans know, the Grammy winner embraced the snake during her Reputation era after she was bullied on social media with the reptile. Swift’s opening acts on her tour, friends Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, are also included in the film.

Last month, Swift used her 29th birthday to first announce the film. Swift shared a trailer of the film to her Instagram with the caption, “Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she added before thanking Cabello and Charli XCX. “I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people, my band, and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

Swift’s Reputation tour — named after her Grammy-nominated album of the same name, which sold 2 million copies in its first week — kicked off in Arizona back in May and wrapped up its North American leg in Texas in October before Swift took the show abroad, performing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and more places around the globe.

Opening night in Arizona saw 59,157 fans show up to support Swift, according to Billboard. In its first month alone, the tour grossed more than $54 million in just seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold. Swift’s endeavor went on to become the highest-grossing U.S. tour “since Billboard Boxscore began tracking touring data in 1990,” grossing $266.1 million, the outlet reported in November.