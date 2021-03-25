The song is one of six never-before-released tracks that will be included on Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Hear Sneak Peek of Taylor Swift's New Song 'You All Over Me' Featuring Maren Morris Before Its Debut

It's time for more new Taylor Swift music!

The singer, 31, will soon release Fearless (Taylor's Version), including re-recordings of 20 songs from Fearless, her second album. Former Nashville record company Big Machine Label Group, where she first signed at age 15, previously owned the rights to Fearless since its 2008 release. The new version will also include six never-before-released songs.

"But no amount of freedom gets you clean/ I've still got you all over me," Swift sings in the snippet.

Announcing the song's release, Swift wrote on social media Wednesday that she "can't wait" for fans to hear it.

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she said. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!!"

The previously unheard songs are ones that "almost made the original Fearless album," Swift explained during a brief pre-taped appearance on Good Morning America last month.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

Swift's first five albums includes Fearless, which won four Grammy Awards, and includes her hit songs "You Belong with Me," "Love Story," and "Fifteen."