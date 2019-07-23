Taylor Swift Drops 'Emotional and Vulnerable and Personal' New Song 'The Archer' — Listen Now

Fans still have a month to wait until Taylor Swift drops her new album Lover, but the singer gave Swifties another taste of her upcoming music Tuesday afternoon when she dropped a third song off her upcoming record.

“The Archer” is the fifth track off her upcoming album and was released as Swift revealed new details about the special editions of her upcoming album in her latest Instagram Live.

“There’s a lot that’s covered emotionally and I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” said Swift. “I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five.”

Swifties have been clamoring for “Track 5” since the Grammy winner, 29, announced her seventh studio album.

As Swift noted, the fifth track of her albums have traditionally been especially heart-wrenching songs, including ballads “Dear John” and “All Too Well.”

“The Archer” is the first music the superstar has dropped since she publicly slammed Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label co-founder Scott Borchetta over the manager’s $300 million purchase of her former label.

Swift previously released “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover, which is set for release on Aug. 23.